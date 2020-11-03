Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) will shut down some online services Wednesday and next week, limiting what drivers can do online and in person as it prepares to switch over to a new computer system.

MNDRIVE is replacing MNLARS, the troubled vehicle licensing and registration system on which the state spent more than $100 million before deciding to abandon it.

The temporary service halt will allow DVS to process all pending transactions in MNLARS and the driver services system before converting to MNDRIVE, said DVS Director Emma Corrie.

"We know that limiting online services and closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure the transition from MNLARS to MNDRIVE is smooth," Corrie said.

Online tab renewal and registration for the online driver's license knowledge test are some of the services that won't be available from Wednesday until Nov. 16, when MNDRIVE is expected to go live. Other online services won't be available beginning Nov. 10.

Regional exam stations will be closed Nov. 11 to 15, and many deputy registrars' offices and driver's license agents across the state will be closed or offer limited services.

Minnesotans will still have enough time to renew November tabs online and receive their stickers by Dec. 10, officials said.

With MNDRIVE, Minnesotans will be able to upload and submit documents required for vehicle service transactions online, eliminating the need to visit an office. The system also will automatically calculate registration taxes and fees to ensure that drivers are paying the correct amount.

The Legislature directed the Department of Public Safety and the state's IT department to replace MNLARS by the end of 2020.