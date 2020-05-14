Snow and chilly weather kept some anglers off the water last Saturday when Minnesota’s inland walleye and northern pike seasons opened. Still, in many areas, fishing pressure was at or above typical opening-day levels.

As it usually does, fishing-catching success varied among anglers, according to Department of Natural Resources conservation officers (COs) who patrolled.

CO Brent Grewe checked anglers on Lake Minnetonka and found several boats whose anglers were catching walleyes. Farther north, conservation officer Chelsey Best of Crosslake said the opener was busy, but that inclement conditions cut short many anglers’ trips.

Fishing was generally good on Mille Lacs, where walleyes were snapping. Sleet and snow fell on the big lake beginning late opening morning. Still, CO Dustie Speldrich of Willow River said many hardy anglers were on the lake.

CO Amber Ladd of McGregor reported the opener in her area was very busy and that she was “impressed with how respectful and kind everyone was she contacted.’’ She said she was thrilled to see so many kids fishing and offered thanks to anglers she contacted who “truly made it a joy to do her job.’’

dennis anderson