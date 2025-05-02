Some key moments in the career of San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich

Some of the key moments in the career of San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, who stepped down as coach Friday:
Dec. 10, 1996: The beginning
Saying the team needed a change in direction, general manager Gregg Popovich fired coach Bob Hill and named himself coach on the same day that star center David Robinson was returning to the lineup. The Spurs were 3-15 at the time.
June 25, 1997: Tim Duncan gets drafted
After winning the draft lottery, the Spurs get the chance to take Tim Duncan No. 1 overall in the 1997 draft. The team immediately becomes a contender, and Popovich and Duncan become joined at the hip for the better part of the next two decades.
June 25, 1999: Championship No. 1
Two years to the day after Duncan got drafted, the Spurs beat New York 78-77 to win the NBA Finals in five games.
June 15, 2003: Championship No. 2