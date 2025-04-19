Some Jan. 6 rioters pardoned by Trump are now embraced as heroes and candidates for office

JACKSON, Mich. — Ryan Kelley thought he had a good shot at becoming Michigan's governor in 2022. That is, until he was charged with misdemeanors for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. His campaign sputtered and he finished fourth out of five candidates in the Republican primary.
Three years later, Kelley says, people ask him all the time to run for governor again. In today's America, where President Donald Trump returned to the White House and within hours pardoned some 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters, Kelley's two-month prison sentence for his actions that winter day in 2021 isn't the obstacle to public life that it might once have been.
It may even be a ticket to political prominence.
Far from being sidelined, those who rioted, assaulted police officers or broke into congressional offices during the violent attack are now being spotlighted as honored guest speakers at local Republican events around the country. They are getting a platform to tell their version of events and being hailed as heroes and martyrs. Some are considering runs for office, recognizing that at least among a certain segment of the pro-Trump base, they are seen not as criminals but as patriots.
Kelley, a 43-year-old commercial real estate developer, is among those fielding new opportunities in the political arena.
At a recent county Republican committee event in Jackson, Michigan, Kelley was met with hugs and handshakes. Dozens of attendees hollered and clapped when he introduced himself as ''your favorite J6er.'' They gasped and shook their heads as Kelley recalled how his young son thought he was dead while he was in federal prison. They urged him to run for governor again in 2026. It is something he said he is debating.
After Kelley finished speaking, attendees said they were touched by his story.
''I've done much worse and did no jail time,'' said 58-year-old Todd Gillman, a woodworker and Republican chairman for the local congressional district. ''Thank God people like Ryan Kelley are not intimidated by the lawfare that was used against them.''