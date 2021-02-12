Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Michael Rand rants and raves about the Gophers men's basketball team's 71-68 win over Purdue, which featured huge performances from Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur — plus a heavy dose of the sort of luck Minnesota sports fans insist never comes their way.

Star Tribune Puck Drop editor Randy Johnson joins Rand for an investigation of the midyear struggles of the Gophers men's hockey team. After starting out 10-0, Minnesota is just 5-5 — including getting swept by Wisconsin last weekend, with one of those losses an 8-1 drubbing. They also take a look at a daunting stretch for the Gophers women's hockey team and some good news for the Wild, which looks to get back on the ice Friday.

Outdoors columnist and editor Dennis Anderson also joins the show for an expanded look at the Gunflint Trail and the Star Tribune's special section Friday about that hallowed area in Northern Minnesota.

