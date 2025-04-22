Some GOP states are targeting driver's licenses issued to immigrants illegally in the US

As drivers on U.S. highways cross from one state to another, they often are greeted by a large ''Welcome to ....'' sign.
But not all drivers are welcome in every state.
In Florida, motorists with special out-of-state driver's licenses issued to those in the U.S. illegally are not welcome to drive. Wyoming's governor enacted a comparable ban this year. And Tennessee's governor said he will sign similar legislation sent to his desk recently.
The message, though not literally printed on metal, is clear: ''The sign says, `Welcome to Tennessee, illegal immigrants are not welcome,''' Tennessee House Majority Leader William Lamberth declared during debate.
As President Donald Trump cracks down on illegal immigration, Republican lawmakers in many states are pushing new laws targeting people lacking legal status to live in the U.S. The measures contrast with policies in 19 other states and Washington, D.C., which issue driver's licenses regardless of whether residents can prove their legal presence.
The Justice Department is seeking to strike down one such law in New York, which shields its driver's license data from federal immigration authorities.
States take separate roads on driver's licenses
States are taking drastically different approaches to licensing drivers even as the federal government attempts to standardize the process.