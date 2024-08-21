Business

Some Florida counties had difficulty reporting primary election results to the public, officials say

Some Florida counties had difficulty Tuesday reporting primary election results to the public because of an unspecified glitch involving a vendor, state officials said.

August 21, 2024 at 2:57AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some Florida counties had difficulty Tuesday reporting primary election results to the public because of an unspecified glitch involving a vendor, state officials said.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd said at a news conference that counties using the vendor VR Systems reported the issue, which included websites timing out.

''This was an issue with their public-facing websites. It had nothing to do with the data or the votes being transmitted to the Department of State,'' Byrd said.

A person who answered the phone at VR Systems forwarded The Associated Press to COO Ben Martin, who did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

The elections supervisor in Hillsborough County, Craig Latimer, said in a statement that the unknown problem caused ''intermittent down time and slowness'' on its websites but there was no interference with tabulation of votes. Hillsborough County includes the city of Tampa.

''The public website is completely separate from the vote tabulation system, voter registration system or election night results reporting website,'' according to the statement.

