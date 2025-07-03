Some fans question US readiness for 2026 World Cup after Club World Cup experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifelong soccer fan Victor Dumois expressed concern about the United States co-hosting the 2026 World Cup after attending a recent Club World Cup match in Miami.
''I think after the Copa America, a weird phenomenon has occurred here," said Dumois, who is from Spain. ''There's people that don't like the World Cup being in the United States.''
The Copa America championship game last year in Miami was a security nightmare, with overheated and ticketless fans breaking down the barriers at Hard Rock Stadium to get inside. Eventually the game was played, although some paying customers never were able to get to their seats because they were occupied. Some cited the debacle as one example of how unprepared the United States is to host soccer's biggest tournament.
Fast-forward to this summer and the 32-team Club World Cup hosted solely in the United States.
Dumois said security was tight this time around — almost to a fault.
''In Spain, it is different, you can just have an Uber or taxi take you right up to the stadium," Dumois said, sharing his thoughts on the Round 16 match between Real Madrid and Juventus. "Here in Miami, they have to leave you outside and far away. There's so many layers of security, it's too much.''
The Club World Cup, which is entering the quarterfinals this weekend, has served as a tune-up for the United States which, along with Canada and Mexico, will host the 2026 World Cup in cities like Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.
So far, the club tournament has not been well-attended, except for a handful of matches.