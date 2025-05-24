Some Africans have long seen a big belly as a sign of wealth. It's killing them

NAIROBI, Kenya — In many African cultures, a big belly has long been seen as a sign of wealth. But this perception is proving deadly as deaths due to obesity -related illnesses rise.
In Kenya, overweight politicians are often called Boss or Mkubwa — Swahili for ''big man'' — by constituents, with their girth symbolizing prosperity.
Younger politicians, including the governors of Nairobi and Mombasa, have begun speaking publicly about weight loss. Obesity contributes to non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, which have become Kenya's leading cause of death. The health ministry says they are responsible for 39% of fatalities annually.
In a country where the government has said almost a third of the population is still unable to fulfill food needs, 13% adults are obese, according to the 2025 World Obesity Atlas. The contrast highlights the country's growing inequality and the popularity of fast and processed foods by those with rising incomes.
Perceptions about obesity can affect financial and other decisions. In neighboring Uganda, microfinance institutions vetted loan applicants based on their weight, and those overweight were considered more able to repay loans, according to a study published by the American Economic Review in 2023.
''Most people feel like when I start making money, I have to look like the money itself by being fat or obese,'' said Kenyan nutritionist Felix Okoth. ''They however don't realize that they are predisposing themselves to these lifestyle conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.''
The World Health Organization's Africa director has called the rising trend a ''ticking time bomb" for the continent with the world's youngest and fastest growing population.
Some are trying to change the conversation around weight. A former senator in Kenya, Cleophas Malala, has described how a 15-hour flight to the U.S. left him in pain and how doctors advised him to reduce.