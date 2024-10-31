Wires

Some 8,000 North Korean troops are in Russia's Kursk region near Ukraine's border, US deputy ambassador to the UN says

Some 8,000 North Korean troops are in Russia's Kursk region near Ukraine's border, US deputy ambassador to the UN says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 5:14PM

UNITED NATIONS — Some 8,000 North Korean troops are in Russia's Kursk region near Ukraine's border, US deputy ambassador to the UN says.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns

AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns.

Wires

Judge decides to release Young Thug from jail, though he could serve prison time if he violates the sentence's terms

Wires

Man who killed eagles on Native American reservation and sold them on the black market gets nearly 4 years in prison