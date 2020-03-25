MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has walked into a tea shop in Somalia's capital and detonated, killing at least two people.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber, posing as a pedestrian, entered the shop and detonated his vest among the crowd.
Wednesday's blast in Mogadishu was the first since the country confirmed its lone case of the coronavirus on March 16.
The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. It often targets the capital.
The blast shattered a period of calm amid a large security presence in Mogadishu that officials had said prevented al-Shabab from smuggling explosives-rigged vehicles into the city.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Celebrities
Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for the coronavirus
Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, royal officials confirmed Wednesday — touching off debate about whether his wealth and status gave him priority in receiving a test.
World
UN chief urges $2 billion for vulnerable nations with virus
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched a $2 billion appeal on Wednesday to help vulnerable and conflict-torn countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and South America tackle the coronavirus pandemic and prevent COVID-19 from again circling the globe.
World
New York mobilizes against expected onslaught from the virus
Just days after New York leaders ordered people to stay home, authorities mobilized to head off a potential public health disaster Wednesday, the city's emergence…
World
Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike over little virus protection
Zimbabwe's public hospital doctors and nurses went on strike Wednesday over a lack of protective gear as the coronavirus begins to spread in a country whose health system has almost collapsed. It's the latest blow to a nation where some patients' families are asked to provide such basics as gloves and clean water.
World
Stocks jump, heading for first back-to-back gain in 6 weeks
Stocks are adding to their gains Wednesday as Congress moves closer to passing a $2 trillion package to help the economy deal with damage caused by the coronavirus.