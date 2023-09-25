More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump argues First Amendment protects him from 'insurrection' cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visits Minnesota
The prime minister addressed the Somali diaspora. This was the first time a sitting prime minister had visited the state. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community outside of Somalia.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball hires Al Nolen as new team radio analyst
Former Gophers point guard Al Nolen was hired to be the team's new radio analyst alongside voice of the Gophers, Mike Grimm.
Local
Police say hallucinogenic drugs suspected factor in double murder-suicide in Roseville apartment
The outburst also left one other person with a severe knife wound to his neck, police said.
Randball
Cousins, O'Connell weren't on the same page Sunday
Communication bogged down late between Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell in the loss to the Chargers. A play earlier in the second half provided a bookend for a frustrating day.
Stage & Arts
Review: Ananya's 'Michhil Amra' makes a bold connection between movement and social movements
The performance expressed a world in angst with lyrical choreography, acrobatic moves and some stomping.