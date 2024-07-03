ATLANTA — Jorge Soler and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit back-to-back homers to help the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Heliot Ramos also went deep as San Francisco won for the sixth time in eight games. Mike Yastrzemski went 2 for 2 in his return from a strained left oblique.
Hayden Birdsong (1-0) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first big league win. The right-hander struck out five and walked two in his second major league start.
Camilo Doval earned his 15th save with a perfect ninth inning.
Austin Riley and Sean Murphy hit back-to-back homers off Birdsong in the second. Ozzie Albies added an RBI single for the Braves in the eighth.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Neal: It's time for Twins to get what they can get for Kepler
Max Kepler is among several lefthanded hitters not yet producing for the club this season. With his contract expiring after this season, trading the longest-tenured Twin is the right move.
Sports
Crawford throws 6 solid innings, Rafaela and Duran hit HRs and Red Sox beat Marlins 8-3
Kutter Crawford gave up three hits and one run over six solid innings, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran homered and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Bo Naylor's sac fly in 9th sends AL Central-leading Guardians to 7-6 win over lowly White Sox
Pinch-hitter Bo Naylor delivered a sacrifice fly to center field with one out in the ninth inning, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
Sports
Bahamas tops Finland 96-85 in Olympic qualifying tournament opener, Slovenia falls to Croatia
Buddy Hield and the Bahamas are a step closer to the Paris Olympics. Luka Doncic and Slovenia are now facing an uphill battle to get there.
Sports
Soler, Wade and Ramos homer as the Giants beat the Braves 5-3
Jorge Soler and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit back-to-back homers to help the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Tuesday night.