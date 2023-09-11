A Twin Cities man serving in the Army fell to his death during a hiking expedition with fellow soldiers in the mountains of Alaska, according to military officials and his family.

Kyle Lee Gustafson, 34, of Fridley, a police brigade soldier attached to the 11th Airborne Division, was on a hike Sept. 2 along the Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage, a news release from the military disclosed. An arm is a narrow extension of water flowing out from a much larger body of water.

Searchers recovered Gustafson, who was then airlifted to Providence Medical Center in Anchorage, where he died, the release continued.

Gustafson joined the Army in December 2020 and was last serving as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist with 716th Ordnance Company in Hawaii. He arrived in Alaska in May.

Timothy Gustafson said Monday that his son was with four of his fellow soldiers who "lived to go hiking. It sounds like they were given five peaks and a time frame to reach the peaks of all of these mountains. On the fourth one, apparently Kyle slipped."

The father said the five were told that if they completed the challenge, they would get four days off in October.

Kyle Gustafson first served in the Marines for four years and saw action in Afghanistan before his honorable discharge in 2011, Timothy Gustafson said.

From there, he was hired by the U.S. Postal Service and delivered mail for four years out of the East Side Station in Minneapolis at NE. 18th Avenue and NE. Johnson Street, the father said. He took a six-month break to fight wildfires out West and came to the Postal Service.

Even after joining the Army, Timothy Gustafson said, his son would come back to his mail route while on leave including when he was back home this past Christmas, when the weather was especially frigid.

"'I had to,' " Timothy Gustafson recalled his son saying. " 'Everybody needs their mail.' He ran up a hill to houses because the truck couldn't make it."

Kyle Gustafson received his entire public education in the Fridley School District and was on the wrestling, swim and track teams.

"Kyle was a very strong man and believed in everything he did," his father said.