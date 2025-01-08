A U.S. soldier from Eagan was killed in a helicopter accident in December at a U.S. military base in South Korea.
Soldier from Minnesota killed in accident at military base in South Korea
Private First Class Edwin Thomas, 20, of Eagan was a helicopter repairman at Camp Humphreys and was killed in the flight-related accident Dec. 19.
Private First Class Edwin Thomas,20, was a helicopter repairman at Camp Humphreys and was killed in the flight-related accident Dec. 19, according to a news release.
No details of the circumstances of the crash were provided and an investigation is ongoing.
“Edwin was a valued member of the Nightmare Battalion family,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Snipes in a statement. “His smile was infectious, work ethic unparalleled and dedication to our mission unrivaled. We will honor our time with him as he left an indelible mark on our battalion and his company.”
Thomas was born in Kerala, India, and moved to the U.S. in December 2022, according to an obituary. He joined the Army in August 2023 to gain experience to eventually become a pilot.
During his service, he earned such decorations as the Army Aviation Badge, the Korea Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.
“Edwin was a pleasant, open-minded, passionate, tech-savvy, hardworking young man who was always willing to help those around him,” the obituary said.
Thomas will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery later this month. He is survived by his parents, his brother David, stepbrother Justin and stepsister Nissi.
Massive wildfires roaring through the Los Angeles area left neighborhoods in ruins Wednesday, killing at least two people and threatening landmarks made famous by Hollywood as desperate residents escaped through flames that spread out of control with help from hurricane-force winds.