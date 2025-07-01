Solar minigrid brings light and hope to a Goma neighborhood, offering blueprint for rest of Congo

GOMA, Congo — Street lights erase the shadows where attackers once hid. Noisy, polluting diesel generators have gone silent. New businesses are taking root.
In several Goma neighborhoods where almost nobody had electricity just five years ago, a small solar network is offering a flicker of hope despite widespread poverty and the city's violent takeover by Congolese rebels early this year.
Advocates believe it's a model that can be successful throughout the Democratic Republic of Congo and beyond to electrify places where conflict and poverty have left people behind, using renewable energy to benefit those most vulnerable to climate change.
''I remember the first night that we turned on the public street lighting, just spontaneous celebrations in the streets, just people coming out of their homes, singing and dancing with our team,'' said Jonathan Shaw, chief executive officer of Nuru, the utility he helped start. ''Just seeing what this meant to people ... the sense of their dignity and value that somebody was willing to come and invest in their lives and their communities and their homes (is) so, so moving.''
That was in 2020, three years after Shaw, a former teacher, and Congolese partner Archip Lobo Ngumba built the DRC's first commercial solar minigrid in the small town of Beni in Congo's North Kivu province. Provincial officials then asked them to consider Goma, near the Rwandan border, where only a small fraction of the population had access to electricity — usually from diesel-powered generators, Shaw said.
With investor backing, Nuru built the 1.3-megawatt minigrid — interconnected last year with a hydropower grid in Virunga National Park, north of Goma, to bolster resilience — that together power phone and internet service and a private company that pumps, treats and distributes water. Other customers include a large grain mill, phone-charging stations, a small movie theater and even residents ''just plugging in a little fridge and ... selling cold beer on the street,'' Shaw said.
''You're just seeing every level of ingenuity and scale,'' he said. ''It's been overwhelming how effective that's been ... far beyond what I could have imagined.''
Tradespeople said they spend significantly less than before, when they used diesel generators.