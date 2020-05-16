Sunday Weather Outlook
A slow moving storm system will move through the Upper Midwest on Sunday, which will prolong rain chances through the Upper Mississippi Valley much of the day. Where clouds and showers will be present, temps will only warm into the 50s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average. Folks in NW Minnesota will actually get in on some sunshine, which will allow temps to warm into the 60s and 70s, nearly +5F above average.
Soggy Sunday Ahead
Take a look at the weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday. Sunday will be pretty soggy across the Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes as the storm swirls east. The sun returns Monday and Tuesday with temps warming into the 70s. Our next best chance of rain arrives later in the week.
Weekend Precipitation Outlook
Here's the weekend precipitation potential, which shows some fairly widespread 1"+ rainfall tallies across southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
Precipitation Deficit Year to Date
It's been pretty dry lately and many locations around the Upper Mississippi Valley are running below average in the precipitation category since January 1st. Note that the Twin Cities is nearly -2" below average, while parts of central Minnesota are more than -2" below average precipitation since the beginning of the year.
Spring Allergies In Full Force
Sunday will be a cool and soggy day, but look at the week ahead! Sun returns on Monday as temps warm into the 70s. It looks like we will see our first 80s of the season later this week with the warmest days warming into the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we continue through the 2nd half of May. Note that after a cool weekend, temps will rebound nicely to more summer-like readings this week. We should settle in to a string of 70s and perhaps even some 80s!
The First 80F of 2020
Take a look at high temps across the region on Wednesday. Note how warm it could get with widespread 80s like, including the Twin Cities! With that said, this could be our first 80F day of 2020 and the first since September 30th, nearly 7.5 months ago!
The Illusive 80F High Temp
Take a look at the chart below - it shows the first and last 80F highs of the year at MSP. Note that our last 80F high temp was on September 30th, when we hit 86F (nearly 7 months ago). Last year, we didn't hit 80F until May 16th. We typically see our first 80F high of the year on May 3rd. The earlier was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883.
Optimistic About Summer - And More
By Paul Douglas
Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree, wrote Martin Luther. Staying upbeat and optimistic requires supernatural willpower these days, but no trial lasts forever. This will end.
For now I'll be avoiding salad bars and middle seats on airplanes, taking small steps to lower risk when I can.
Each one of us has a different risk profile. One size fits all won't work. Let's give each other the space and the grace to get through this.
The storm that soaked southern Minnesota overnight pushes east but a cool rain lingers today. This week may look and feel more like late June with 70s giving way to a few days in the 80s. Humidity levels creep up as the week goes on, fueling scattered T-storms by Memorial Day weekend, but no widespread washouts similar to today. I see a warm phase the last week of May into early June as a heat-pump high stalls out over the central USA.
We're making up for lost time with with rainfall and reluctant warm fronts.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Periods of rain and windy. Winds: NE 15-30. High: 56.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers early, then some clearing. Winds: NNE 10-15. Low: 48.
MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Much better. Winds: NE 10-15. High: 70.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 49. High: 72.
WEDNESDAY: Hazy sun, warming up. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 54. High: 78.
THURSDAY: Sticky sunshine. Dig out the shorts. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 58. High: 81.
FRIDAY: More clouds. Isolated T-storm. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High: 82.
SATURDAY: Muggy and mild. Few T-storms. Winds: S 8-13 Wake-up: 62. High: 80.
This Day in Weather History
May 17th
1915: Old man winter's last hurrah dumps 5 inches of snow along the western shore of Lake Superior.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 17th
Average High: 70F (Record: 93F set in 1987)
Average Low: 49F (Record: 31F set in 1915)
Record Rainfall: 1.81" set in 2017
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1890
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 17th
Sunrise: 5:41am
Sunset: 8:38pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 57 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes and 10 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hours & 11 minutes
Moon Phase for May 17th at Midnight
3.7 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight, look for a constellation that’s easy to see on the sky’s dome, if your sky is dark enough. Corona Borealis – aka the Northern Crown – is exciting to find. It’s an almost-perfect semicircle of stars. You’ll find this beautiful pattern in the evening sky from now until October. The constellation Corona Borealis is located more or less along a line between two bright stars, Arcturus in the constellation Boötes the Herdsman and Vega in the constellation Lyra the Harp."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
- Tropical Depression One has formed off the east-central Florida coast late this afternoon.
- This system is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday (Arthur) as it moves to the north-northeast. This track would continue to bring the system away from the Florida coast tonight.
- This system will make a close approach to the North Carolina coast as we go into the beginning of the work week, bringing the potential of heavier rain and strong winds. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
Tropical Depression One Has Formed. Throughout the day the disturbance we have been tracking east of the Florida coast has become better organized and is now classified as Tropical Depression One. As of the 5 PM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression One was located 200 miles east of Melbourne, FL, or 505 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, NC, and moving to the north-northeast at 13 mph. The system had sustained winds of 35 mph.
Track Of T.D. One. It is expected that over the next day or so this system will continue to move off to the north-northeast and strengthen, becoming the first tropical storm of the Atlantic season – named Arthur. As we get into next week, a faster northeastward motion with this system is expected before turning due east on Tuesday. This track will continue to bring Tropical Depression One farther off the Florida coast tonight but allow the system to approach the North Carolina coast on Monday.
Tropical Storm Watches. Due to the expected approach of this system to the North Carolina coast as we head into the workweek, Tropical Storm Watches have been issued. Along the coast, these are in effect from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
Potential Winds Monday. Strong wind gusts can be expected Monday in eastern North Carolina as this system passes near the coast. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be possible, particularly in the Outer Banks.
Rainfall Forecast. This system will also bring the potential for up to 2” of rain across coastal North Carolina as we head through the beginning of the week.
D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
National Weather Outlook
Average Number of Tornadoes in May
According to NOAA's SPC, MN typically averages around 6 tornadoes during the month of May. Interestingly, we haven't had much severe weather yet this spring close to home and we certainly haven't had any tornadoes.
First Minnesota Tornadoes of 2019, May 24 & 27
"An active weather pattern over Memorial Day weekend led to Minnesota's first confirmed tornadoes of 2019. Two separate tornado events affected the state: the first produced two tornadoes north of Detroit Lakes on Friday May 24th, and the second produced several small tornadoes in far southern and southeastern Minnesota on Memorial Day--Monday May 27th. The first tornado tracked over seven miles near Flom in Norman County, producing EF-0 damage. The second tornado that evening touched down near Waubun in Mahnomen County, earning an EF-1 rating from more substantial damage to trees. Monday's tornadoes all were ranked EF-0, producing generally minor damage in Freeborn and Fillmore Counties during the early afternoon. Of the five tornadoes reported in Minnesota that day, only the one near Greenleafton had a path length greater than one mile. Both tornado days were a bit atypical. Friday's tornadoes occurred with less than the usual amount of heat and humidity, and Monday's occurred on the tail end of a steady rain."
See more from the MN DNR HERE:
Severe Weather Probabilities
According to NOAA's SPC, severe weather probabilities at this time of the year are higher across the Central and Southern Plains. However, note that severe storm chances typically start to increase over parts of the Midwest and even southern MN at this time of the year.