(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)

Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Sunday will be a pretty soggy and gloomy day with scattered rain showers falling across much of the southern half of the state. Temps will only warm into the 50s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average for mid May. A stiff NE breeze will make it feel more like the low/mid 50s, which is more typical of early April. If you have any indoor projects to tackle, Sunday might be a good day to do that!

Sunday MSP Meteogram: Temp, Wind & Weather Conditions

Here's a couple of meteograms that show Sunday's weather outlook in the Twin Cities. Temps will warm into the mid/upper 50s with scattered showers throughout much of the day. Keep in mind that rain showers could be a little heavier/steadier early in the day with spits of rain and drizzle possible through the second half of the day. Winds on the other hand will be quite stiff out of the NE with wind gusts approaching 20mph or more.

Sunday Weather Outlook A slow moving storm system will move through the Upper Midwest on Sunday, which will prolong rain chances through the Upper Mississippi Valley much of the day. Where clouds and showers will be present, temps will only warm into the 50s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average. Folks in NW Minnesota will actually get in on some sunshine, which will allow temps to warm into the 60s and 70s, nearly +5F above average. Soggy Sunday Ahead Take a look at the weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday. Sunday will be pretty soggy across the Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes as the storm swirls east. The sun returns Monday and Tuesday with temps warming into the 70s. Our next best chance of rain arrives later in the week. Weekend Precipitation Outlook Here's the weekend precipitation potential, which shows some fairly widespread 1"+ rainfall tallies across southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Precipitation Deficit Year to Date It's been pretty dry lately and many locations around the Upper Mississippi Valley are running below average in the precipitation category since January 1st. Note that the Twin Cities is nearly -2" below average, while parts of central Minnesota are more than -2" below average precipitation since the beginning of the year. Drought Outlook According to the US Drought Monitor, abonormally dry conditions have popping up across the state now. Last week, only 4% of the state was abnormally dry, now nearly 30% of the state is abnormally dry. Interestingly, this is the first time parts of the state have been "Abnormally Dry" since last September. Spring Allergies In Full Force

Our soggy weekend ahead will keep spring pollen levels in the low category this weekend. That's great news for allergy sufferers. However, once the rain stops and the sun pops back out next week, pollen levels should jump back into the medium-high levels. ACHOO!

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Sunday will be a cool and soggy day, but look at the week ahead! Sun returns on Monday as temps warm into the 70s. It looks like we will see our first 80s of the season later this week with the warmest days warming into the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday. Extended Temperature Outlook Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we continue through the 2nd half of May. Note that after a cool weekend, temps will rebound nicely to more summer-like readings this week. We should settle in to a string of 70s and perhaps even some 80s! The First 80F of 2020 Take a look at high temps across the region on Wednesday. Note how warm it could get with widespread 80s like, including the Twin Cities! With that said, this could be our first 80F day of 2020 and the first since September 30th, nearly 7.5 months ago! The Illusive 80F High Temp Take a look at the chart below - it shows the first and last 80F highs of the year at MSP. Note that our last 80F high temp was on September 30th, when we hit 86F (nearly 7 months ago). Last year, we didn't hit 80F until May 16th. We typically see our first 80F high of the year on May 3rd. The earlier was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from May 21st - 25th shows warmer than average temps bubbling up across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, including the Upper Midwest and Minnesota. After a stretch of very chilly days earlier this month, temps will warm to more summer-like levels later this week.

_______________________________________________________________________ "April 2020: Earth’s 2nd Warmest April on Record" "2020 is likely to be the warmest year on record. April 2020 was the planet's second warmest April since record keeping began in 1880, said NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) on Wednesday. April 2020 came in just 0.07°C below the record set in April 2016, according to NOAA, but was the warmest April on record, 0.04°C above 2016, according to NASA. Minor differences in global temperature rankings between NOAA and NASA often occur because of the the differing ways they handle data-sparse regions like the Arctic. Missing data due to the Covid-19 pandemic caused additional data quality problems in April. The year-to-date period of January – April ranks as the second warmest such period on record, behind 2016, said NOAA. According to NCEI's annual temperature outlook, the year 2020 has over a 99.9% chance to rank among the five warmest years on record, and a 69% chance of being the warmest year on record. This would make each of the past seven years among the seven warmest years on record." See more from Scientific American HERE: (Image Courtesy: NOAA)