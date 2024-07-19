Today's software upgrade snafu was a reminder that we are one hack away from using paper maps, thumbing through the encyclopedia, taping music off the radio and kids actually playing outside. The modern, utility-powered, internet-enabled world is hanging by a thread.

It's always good to have a Plan B. One that doesn't require power or internet. What happens if NOAA is hacked before the arrival of a major hurricane or flood? Free over-the-air radio and TV broadcasts might fill in some of the gaps in knowledge, but this is the kind of Black Swan event that keeps me up at night.

The colorful blobs on Doppler are a reminder that it's almost the weekend. Saturday will probably be the drier day in the metro with enough sun for low 80s. Thunderstorms become more numerous Sunday, especially in the evening. Another surge of wildfire smoke is on the way so don't sweat the thunderstorms. Air quality may suffer in the days to come.

A few weekend downpours but no real weather drama. Thank God.