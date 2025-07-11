Soderstrom's walk-off single gives A's 5-4 win over Braves in 11 innings

JP Sears, making his 100th career appearance, retired the first 11 Braves batters he faced, five by strikeouts. Back-to-back doubles by Austin Riley and Sean Murphy put the Braves on the scoreboard with two outs in the fourth to end Sears' streak of 15 1/3 scoreless innings, which was the second-longest active one to Detroit's Tarik Skubal (18).