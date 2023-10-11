Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

This was going to be an issue sooner or later for Democrats in dealing with the Democratic Socialists of America. The group essentially supports very far-left views, which include dismantling law enforcement departments, allowing homeless camps all over the city, gutting Interstate 94, and even the use of confrontational and intimidation tactics.

Members and supporters of the group, along with similar groups like "Our Revolution" have been storming local DFL conventions in Minneapolis and Duluth and have been giving their endorsements to DFL candidates. They also have been working to revoke the endorsements of mainstream Democratic candidates.

There was at least one case where the convening chair of a DFL convention was a member of the DSA — the infamous 10th Ward convention in Minneapolis. The DFL had to restrict who could chair conventions after that.

Now, it has hit the fan. It was well known that the DSA aligned itself with the Palestinians in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, the Twin Cities chapter's recent statements are atrocious, suggesting the recent attacks by Hamas were justified. That is just unacceptable. Even worse, the group brought up George Floyd, essentially stating Palestinians supported Justice for Floyd but apparently Israelis and Jews did not.

DFL chair Ken Martin had no choice but to denounce the DSA ("DFL head rebukes socialists on Israel," Oct. 11). Hamas is a terrorist group that does not support the rights of Israelis or non-Muslims in general and has governed the Gaza Strip for nearly 15 years, holding 2 million residents hostage. Instead of helping the citizens of Gaza, they have waged war and pillaged Israeli settlements.

That said, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also to blame for not coming to accords with the moderate Palestinian Authority and ending Israeli settlements on the West Bank, which would have weakened Hamas.

Yet, there can be no peace with Hamas.

The fact that none of the five DSA endorsed candidates in the Minneapolis City Council races (incumbents Jason Chavez, Aisha Chughtai and Robin Wonsley, and candidates Soren Stevenson and Aurin Chowdhury) or two in St. Paul (Nelsie Yang and Hwa Jeong Kim) has denounced the actions of Hamas is disturbing. One of the Minneapolis candidates, Stevenson, even was able to take the DFL endorsement away from incumbent Andrea Jenkins, who is still running against Stevenson without it.

We shall see how these candidates respond to these events. Voters need to be aware where they stand because supporting terrorist groups is intolerable.

Martin was right to denounce the DSA; the DFL might have to take further action.

William Cory Labovitch is a political activist who lives in West St. Paul.