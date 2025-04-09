Social worker imprisoned nearly 4 years for mediation attempts at Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong social worker was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison Wednesday on a charge of riot for her role in the 2019 anti-government movement, in a case that signals the authorities' stern approach to protest-related acts.
Jackie Chen was among a group of social workers who often carried a loudspeaker seeking to mediate between police and protesters during the often-violent social unrest. While she had been acquitted in her first trial in September 2020, prosecutors successfully appealed the verdict. She was convicted following a retrial.
In March, judge May Chung rejected Chen's claim of being a mediator in her verdict. She said Chen had continuously shouted unfounded accusations against the police during a protest in August 2019 and had used her social worker role, claiming to be ''safeguarding justice,'' to back the protesters.
Handing down the sentence on Wednesday, Chung noted Chen did not resort to violence at the scene, but her sentencing would have to consider what the whole crowd was doing at the site. She pointed to the serious circumstances of the riot.
The judge initially set the sentence at 5 years but reduced it after considering factors like the pressure facing Chen over the long legal proceedings and her contribution as a social worker.
In Chen's mitigation letter posted by local media, she said 2019 was a crucial turning point in her life, with many social workers wanting to provide emotional support during the protests. She said even though she knew the government had planned to appeal against her acquittal in the first trial, she never thought of leaving the city because she wanted to continue her service for the people who are in need.
She said she felt especially guilty toward her 75-year-old mother, whose health has deteriorated in recent years. She hoped the judge could allow her to reunite with her family earlier.
''Although many people say I am a good social worker, I am truly an unfilial daughter,'' she wrote.