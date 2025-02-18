Social Security head steps down over DOGE access of recipient information: AP sources

Elon Musk, a special government employee in charge of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, answers reporters’ questions in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025. The top official at the Social Security Administration stepped down this weekend after members of Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency sought access to sensitive personal data about millions of Americans held by the agency, according to people familiar with the matter. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)