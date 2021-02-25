YANGON, Myanmar — Social media giant Facebook bans all accounts linked to Myanmar's military along with ads from military-linked firms.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune