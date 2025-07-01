Soccer ban sparks fears of widening trans exclusion in the UK

LONDON — It was not her best goal or most important soccer match, but when the ball hit the back of the net in Natalie Washington's debut on a women's team in 2017, she felt a sense of belonging that had been missing.
It was long in coming: Washington had struggled to fit in on a men's team and eventually stopped playing when she decided to transition to being a woman and go through gender-affirming surgery. When she joined a women's team, she quickly felt accepted.
Now, after the United Kingdom's highest court in April said that for anti-discrimination purposes the terms ''woman'' and ''man'' refer to biological sex, Washington's opportunity to play the sport she loves in the league she wants is in doubt.
The head of the U.K's Equality and Human Rights Commission followed the ruling a day later by saying the court had provided clarity and that transgender women would be excluded from women-only spaces such as toilets, single-sex hospital wards and sports teams.
The Football Association, the regulatory body for soccer in the U.K., followed up by banning transgender players from women's teams in England and Scotland, a ban that took effect at the start of June.
''It feels like things are being taken away from trans people on an almost daily basis," Washington said. ''It's another blow, another kick at a time when people are already hurting.''
Long a divisive issue
Beyond Britain, inclusion of trans players in sports has long been a divisive issue, with arguments primarily focused on whether it's fair to have athletes born as boys compete against girls and women. In the U.S., it has been particularly politicized, with most Republican-controlled states banning transgender athletes in girls' sports and President Donald Trump signing an executive order to prohibit participation of transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports.