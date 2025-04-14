So your home's not social-media perfect? How to get over 'house shame' and invite people in

NEW YORK — Robbie Randolph is a real estate agent and interior designer for the rich, yet even he's not immune from the anxiety of ''house shame.''
That's the judged, bullied, defeated feeling you can get when Pinterest-perfect syndrome takes over, either in our own minds thanks to social media or fed by the side eye of a friend with impeccable digs.
House shame can make you reluctant to invite people over, and in some cases lead to isolation and despair.
''House shaming is actually how designers kind of get business,'' Randolph said. ''A client will go over to another home that's professionally designed and they'll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, my house isn't that nice.' They then seek out an interior designer.''
Randolph, in Greenville, South Carolina, said interior designers themselves are just as vulnerable. So are exhausted parents with young children, people who just don't love to clean, those who can't afford home updates, or folks who really have a lot of books and/or love collectibles.
''I'll do an Instagram post of an amazing, immaculately decorated house and I go, ‘Wow, my house stinks,'" said Randolph. "And everyone walks into my home and tells me how amazing it is. At the end of the day, I'm still human and I still get trapped by the devil of comparison.''
Remembering one's humanity in a world where true perfection is elusive goes a long way, he and other experts noted.
The scary side of house shame