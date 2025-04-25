So you saw 'Conclave' the movie. Here's what it got right – and wrong – about real-life conclaves

''The cardinals do not always know who they're getting when they elect a pope,'' he said. ''If the cardinals knew how (Jorge Mario) Bergoglio would be as Pope Francis, many of them wouldn't have voted for him. Pius IX was elected as a liberal and turned into an archconservative. John XXIII was supposed to be a jolly caretaker pope, and he unleashed Vatican II,'' a series of modernizing reforms.