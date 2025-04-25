So you saw 'Conclave' the movie. Here's what it got right – and wrong – about real-life conclaves

Speculation surrounding a conclave to elect a pope is a time-honored tradition. But for the impending conclave following the death of Pope Francis, the ranks of armchair Vatican experts have swelled thanks to Hollywood.
''Conclave'' the film, a moody 2024 political thriller, introduced many laypeople to the ancient selection process with its arcane rules and grand ceremony, albeit with a silver screen twist packed full of palace intrigue and surprise.
Though it has its critics, the film treats the gravity of a papal election with respect and accurately portrays many rituals and contemporary problems facing today's Catholic Church. But Vatican experts warn the movie doesn't get everything right.
Here's a look at what ''Conclave'' does get right — and wrong — about conclaves. (Spoilers ahead.)
Scenery and aesthetics
The movie excels at re-creating the look and feel of a conclave.
''The film gets a lot right. They tried to reproduce the mise-en-scene of the Vatican accurately,'' William Cavanaugh, a Catholic studies professor at DePaul University in Chicago, said in an email. ''They show that a lot of the drama is around the preconclave conversations among cardinals.''
It's not a perfect re-creation, according to the Rev. Thomas Reese, a senior analyst with the Religion News Service and a Vatican expert.