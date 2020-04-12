Easter Sunday Snow

Webcam image from Minneapolis around 3:30 PM Sunday. University of Minnesota.



Webcam image from Mankato around 3:30 PM Sunday. Gustavus Adolphus College. Webcam image from Mankato around 3:30 PM Sunday. Gustavus Adolphus College.

Easter turned into a winter wonderland across portions of southern Minnesota as a mid-April snowstorm moved through the region. A heavy band moved through the metro during the afternoon, bringing snowfall rates of 2"+ per hour.

Here's a look at snowfall totals through about 4:30 PM Sunday. These aren't final totals from this system, but 7" had already been reported out of Albert Lea, Belle Plaine, and 2 miles southwest of Rochester. Other totals included 6.8" in Prior Lake, 6.5" 4 miles north of Apple Valley, and 6" in Eagan, Burnsville, Shakopee, and Bloomington. The snowfall record for April 12th at MSP is 6.0" from 1962, and the record in Rochester is 7.2" from 1962



Image: Minnesota State Climatology Office

The snowiest Easter through 2019 was back on March 31, 1929, when 2.5" of snow fell according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

_______________________________________________

MSP Average April Snow

During the month of April, MSP averages 2.4" of snow. In the past 30 years (1990-2019), MSP has averaged at least 1 day each April with 2"+ of snow falling. Each of the past two years, however, have observed two days each with at least 4" of snow. In 2019, we saw 4.6" on April 10th with 4.3" on the 11th. In 2018, we saw 11.1" on April 14th with 7.5" on the 3rd. In April of 2018, MSP saw a total of 26.1" of snow - the most for April on record.

_______________________________________________

Tower-area deer faced 114 days of deep snow



Image: MN DNR. Click here to view by deer permit area.

Some areas of the Arrowhead saw over 36" of snow on the ground at one point this winter - and all that heavy snow led to not-ideal conditions for deer. More from the Duluth News Tribune: "Now, the final Winter Severity Index numbers show several deer-management areas in the state’s Arrowhead region had numbers well into the severe category. That means a reduced or even no new fawn crop in 2020, which means a long-term impact on future population. It also means at least one more year with conservative deer harvests in many areas, meaning bucks only hunting seasons or very few doe permits. In a normal winter about 10% of deer perish. But for some areas this winter ranked in the 10 worst deep-snow winters of the last half century. The impact is likely to be highest in St Louis County and far inland in Lake and Cook counties (Closer to Lake Superior virtually all deer migrate to the south-facing shoreline to avoid deep snow.) But parts of Carlton, Itasca and Koochiching counties also had WSI levels over 100."

_______________________________________________

February Flashback - Springy Next Week

By Paul Douglas



I'm not enjoying "Survivor: Home Edition" but at least I don't have to drive in the slush this morning. Yesterday was the snowiest Easter on record in the Twin Cities, with eye-opening amounts of snow south and east of MSP.

Suddenly it's February again, but resist the urge to open up a window and scream at neighbors. No more storms are brewing, and snow will rapidly melt in the coming days.

Unlike February, the sun is now as highs in the sky as it was in late August. Snow melts from the ground up (it's all about "albedo" - darker surfaces warm faster).

Don't let me bury the lead. Models suggest 60F by Saturday and ECMWF predicts 70 degrees next week. The pendulum will swing in the other direction, and soon.

But first we spend a few days shivering through a hard freeze. Temperatures over the next 72 hours run a boast-worthy 20F below average. That should help your allergies.

Snow shovels and coats this week give way to shorts, T-shirts and chirping robins next week. Yep, April is the cruelest month.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Windy with flurries. Wake up 24. High 36. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, feels like teens. Wake up 20. High 34. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. Wake up 19. High 40. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, better. Wake up 26. High 47. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Intervals of sun, suddenly spring. Wake up 31. High 51. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase, mild breeze. Wake up 41. High 60. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, a bit cooler. Wake up 35. High 53. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

April 13th

1949: A late-season snowstorm dumps over 9 inches in parts of the Twin Cities metro area.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

April 13th

Average High: 57F (Record: 84F set in 2006)

Average Low: 33F (Record: 2F set in 1962)

Average Precipitation: 0.09" (Record: 0.94" set in 1991)

Average Snowfall: 0.1" (Record: 8.5" set in 1928)

Record Snow Depth: 9" in 1928

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

April 13th

Sunrise: 6:30 AM

Sunset: 7:56 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 25 minutes and 46 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 1 second

*When Do We Climb To 13.5 Hours Of Daylight? April 15th (13 hours, 31 minutes, and 47 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 6:00 AM: May 2nd (6:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 8:00 PM: April 16th (8:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

On Monday in the Twin Cities we'll start off with mainly sunny skies, but a few snow showers or flurries could move on through at times, mainly in the late afternoon hours. Morning temperatures will start in the 20s, with highs climbing into the upper 30s. Strong northwest winds are expected throughout the day, with sustained winds of 15-20 mph expected.

Here's a look at those wind speeds and gusts throughout the day. We could see wind gusts up to around 30 mph throughout the day.

As we look statewide, we'll again watch the potential for a few scattered snow showers or flurries moving through at times during the day. Skies will be mixed on Monday, with cloudier conditions possible in the Arrowhead and as those snow showers rotate their way on through. Otherwise, mainly sunny skies are expected. Highs will be in the 30s across the state.

There's a lot of darker blue colors on our departure from the average highs map for Monday, as highs across the state will be 10-25 degrees below average. Some of the greatest departures from average will be in southern Minnesota (where Sunday's snow fell) and in northwestern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for April 13th is 57F.

Strong northwest winds will continue across the state Monday, with wind gusts of 20-40 mph possible. Some of the strongest wind gusts are expected along the North Shore.

It'll be a cooler than average week here in the Twin Cities, but we do see a warm-up as we head toward the weekend. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 30s but moderate into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday, then the 50s for Friday. Both the American and European models show highs in the 50s and even 60s next weekend and the European hints at the potential of 70s as we head toward the beginning of the week of the 20th.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, the storm system responsible for snow in the upper Midwest and severe weather in the Deep South Sunday will continue to move to the northeast, positioned over the Great Lakes region in the morning hours and moving into Canada throughout the day. This will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms across the eastern United States, with snow expected in the northern Great Lakes. A few of the storms along the Eastern Seaboard are expected to be severe, and strong wind gusts outside of the storms will be possible. Elsewhere, a system will bring some rain and snow across the Four Corners region.

The greatest potential of strong to severe storms Monday will be from Virginia into southeastern Georgia, where an Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail will be possible.

This system will also continue to produce strong winds in the eastern United States, especially in the Great Lakes and Northeast. In these areas, we have High Wind Warnings in place as we go into Monday. In these areas, wind gusts over 50-60 mph will be possible.

The heaviest rain from Sunday through Tuesday evening will fall in portions of the Deep South and Southeast, where rainfall tallies of 3-5" are possible. Meanwhile, areas of the Northeast could see at least 1-2" of rain on Monday. The heaviest snow will fall in the U.P. of Michigan, where some areas could see over two feet of snow. Out in Colorado, 1-1.5 feet of snow will be possible in portions of the Rockies.

_______________________________________________

Catastrophe 'a matter of time': Spring brings more fears for Missouri River flooding

More from USA Today: "Before group limits and social distancing due to coronavirus, the congregation of Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Levasy, Missouri, still gathered each Sunday, about 60 to 70 strong. They just weren’t meeting in tiny Levasy, just a few stone throws from the Missouri River. A levee breach last spring covered the community in floodwaters nearly a foot high. Now Jeanne Lischer, the church's pastor, addresses her flock in nearby Buckner, at the Heart of God Fellowship’s former building after that church built a new facility north of town. The church’s move was one of the countless consequences of flooding last year that battered the river’s levee system, inundating towns and farmland and causing multiple closures to the region’s interstate highway system. And while the Ebenezer faithful pray they might be able to rebuild in their town, a more immediate concern is what could happen this year when the spring snowmelt and rains make their way to the river."

Runoff into Missouri River in March was double average; officials warn of flooding risk

More from the Omaha World-Herald: "Runoff into the upper Missouri River was almost double the average in March, and higher-than-average runoff is expected into the foreseeable future, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the dams on the upper river. The reason: Despite recent relatively warm, dry weather, soil moisture remains high and so do streams. That means heavy rains are less likely to be absorbed into the soil and will more easily overflow rivers."

Can the world’s most influential climate report carry on?

More from Nature: "With science around the world grinding to a halt as a result of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is struggling to keep the world’s next big global-warming report on track. Hundreds of scientists are working with the international panel to assess the science of climate change as well as the efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions and prepare for inevitable impacts. The next big report — the IPCC's first in about seven years — is due out next year, and is intended to guide government actions. But that timeline is already under threat due to government lockdowns, travel bans and university closures."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser