A large part of western and southern Minnesota is under a winter storm warning Friday as a weather system that's expected to drop hefty amounts of snow barrels across the state.

Scores of school districts have called off classes or shifted to a virtual learning day as forecasters predict between 6 and 10 inches of snow to fall in an area stretching from Fergus Falls south to the Iowa border and from the South Dakota border east to the Mankato area, the National Weather Service said.

The heaviest amounts are likely to fall in a line from Glenwood in west-central Minnesota to Albert Lea. The storm warning is in effect until 9 p.m.

"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service said. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

Lesser amounts — 3 to 6 inches — are expected on a line from St. Cloud through the western metro and southern metro to Red Wing and Rochester, where a winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

A sharp cutoff, however, means places such as Anoka, Ramsey and northern parts of Washington counties may see only 1 to 3 inches while Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and Carver counties could pick up 2 to 5 inches, the weather service said.

Snow began pushing into the west metro just in time for the Friday rush hour and is expected to fall most of the day, the weather service said.

Temperatures also are expected to fall throughout the day from near 20 degrees Friday morning to just above zero for an overnight low. Saturday will be sunny with a high in the teens with temperatures rebounding to near 30 degrees by Sunday.

Another shot of light snow arrives Sunday before a mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday. After a 32-degree high on Tuesday, temperatures will nosedive to below zero by Tuesday night, the weather service said.