A snowmobiler has been killed in a crash west of Duluth, officials said.
Emergency responders were alerted shortly before 11 p.m. Friday to the wreck in Floodwood Township on a snowmobile trail just east of Hingley Road and roughly 35 miles west of Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.
The operator, a 67-year-old man from nearby Saginaw, was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. His identity has yet to be released.
