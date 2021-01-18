More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers game at Nebraska postponed after more COVID cases with Cornhuskers
The Gophers men's basketball team will have its first game postponed this season Wednesday at Nebraska after the Cornhuskers program extends its pause due to more COVID-19 positive cases.
Snowkiting racingin Wayzata
The Wayzata Yacht Club hosted Snowkiting racing Sunday, January 17, 2021. The racing continues Sundays the rest of January and February.
Politics
Records: Trump allies behind rally that ignited Capitol riot
Veterans of President Donald Trump's failed reelection campaign had key roles in orchestrating the Washington rally that spawned a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to an Associated Press review of records, undercutting the grassroots image pushed by groups involved in the event.
Local
Minnesota National Guard squadron marks a century in the skies
The 109th Airlift Squadron became nation's first federally recognized Air National Guard unit on Jan. 17, 1921.