As the first significant snowfall of the season gradually fell throughout Tuesday, stretching from the southwest corner of the state to the northeast just south of Duluth, it wreaked havoc with the high school sports scene that fell victim to the front. Five to eight inches were expected, and a winter storm warning for the seven-county metro area was declared until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The 60 metro area boys and girls hockey games were whittled down to a dozen, while the girls basketball schedule was trimmed from 60 to 10 — the others being postponed or canceled. Most events that were played as scheduled were west of the Twin Cities or in the north-central region of the state.

Sections of the state that escaped unscathed for the most part were in the northwest, Iron Range and Duluth areas.