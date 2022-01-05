It's hardly a blockbuster, but a storm moving across Minnesota will bring a few inches of snow and blustery winds to nearly every county in the state Wednesday, with bitter cold to follow.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service said. "Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday for a large swath of the Minnesota with blizzard warnings in effect for the Rochester area and counties along the state's border with North Dakota and South Dakota.

Snow totals in the metro area will be in the 2- to 5-inch range, the weather service said. Northern Minnesota could see more, with up to 8 inches in the Duluth area.

But winds howling at up to 45 mph across the state will whip light fluffy snow around reducing visibility, and making travel difficult, the weather service said.

Roads in the metro area were partially snow-covered at 5:45 a.m., but few crashes were reported, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. Plows were out statewide, the agency said.

The brisk winds will continue into the evening, prompting the weather service to issue a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday. Actual temperatures will sink below zero overnight in the Twin Cities with wind chill values dipping to minus 35 degrees, the weather service said.

"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the weather service said. " Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."