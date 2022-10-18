Cross-country runners are accustomed to competing in all sorts of weather. South Suburban competitors tested their preparation Friday in the conference championships.

The temperature was 38 degrees, and it had snowed.

"Race day was unique," Lakeville South coach Jason Just said. "We anticipated cold weather, but the snow was unexpected. When we arrived at Eagan High School the snow was coating all the grass fields and the course. Wet. Chilly. Fortunately, there was minimal wind."

Just and the Cougars set up Snow Camp.

"We brought our team camp tents and set up a propane heater between two tents," he said. "The temperature was great for racing. Only the wet feet were cold."

The course conditions were tricky in some areas.

"The two-loop hilly portion of the course was not too muddy," Just said. "The parts of the course that had a side hill/slope were the main parts that were slippery."

Lakeville South sophomore Claire Vukovics was the girls' medalist with a time of 19 minutes, 5.2 seconds over the 5K course. Prior Lake won the team championship. On the boys' side, senior Andrew Casey took first place in 16:05.3 to lead Lakeville North to the team title.

"Claire started with the lead pack and gradually took the lead about 800 meters into the race and continued to lead the entire race," Just said. "She ran strong through the middle and finished with a solid kick to win. Although the conditions did not allow personal best times, the South Suburban Conference title is a huge achievement."

Inside the numbers

15:25.2: Winning time for Wayzata senior Hamza Mohamed in the Lake Conference 5K boys' cross-country race held at Gale Woods Farm. He is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the coaches association.

15:27.9: Winning time for Armstrong senior Noah Breker in the boys' Northwest Suburban Conference meet over a 5K course at Elk River Golf Course. Breker is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.

15:39.8: Winning time for Belle Plaine senior Emmett Gerres in the Jordan Invitational 5K boys' cross-country race. He is the No. 1-ranked runner in Class 2A.

15:47.4: Winning time for Bloomington Jefferson senior Adam Lueth in the Mankato East Invitational 5K boys' cross-country race at Benson Park. Lueth is ranked No. 7 in Class 3A.

15:53.7: Winning time for Annandale sophomore Salvador Wirth in the Princeton Invitational 5K boys' cross-country race. He is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A.

16:51.95: Winning time for Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky in the Lake Conference 5K girls' cross-country race at Gale Woods Farm. She broke the course record set by Emily Covert of Minneapolis Washburn in 2019 and became just the second Minnesota girl to run two sub-17-minute races. Nechanicky is the top-ranked runner in Class 3A.

18:12.9: Winning time for Bloomington Jefferson senior Megan Lee in the Mankato East Invitational 5K girls' cross-country race. She is ranked third in Class 3A.

18:36.0: Winning time for Forest Lake sophomore Norah Hushagen in the Princeton Invitational 5K girls' cross-country race. Hushagen is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.

STATE RANKINGS

By the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Rosemount; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Stillwater; 6. Minneapolis Washburn; 7. Mounds View; 8. Minneapolis Southwest; 9. Eden Prairie; 10. Bloomington Jefferson.

Individuals: 1. Noah Breker, Armstrong; 2. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn; 3. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 4. Hamza Mohamed, Wayzata; 5. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North; 6. Nick Gilles, Minnetonka; 7. Adam Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson; 8. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 9. Elliot MacArthur, Mounds View; 10. Daniel McColler, Wayzata.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. Big Lake; 2. Mankato East; 3. Monticello; 4. Rock Ridge; 5. St. Paul Highland Park; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Delano; 8. Orono; 9. Marshall; 10. Becker.

Individuals: 1. Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Owen Layton, Big Lake; 5. Noah Mahoney, Monticello; 6. Kade Layton, Big Lake; 7. Alden Keller, Breck; 8. Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge; 9. Harris Gulbransen, Breck; 10. Soren Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. Heritage Christian; 2. Perham; 3. St. Cloud Cathedral; 4. Minnehaha Academy; 5. Park Rapids Area; 6. Redwood Valley; 7. Luverne; 8. Staples-Motley; 9. Nova Classical; 10. Winona Cotter.

Individuals: 1. Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical; 2. Brandon Kampsen, Sauk Centre; 3. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 4. Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright; 5. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 6. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 7. Cole Stencel, Maple River; 8. Josiah DeMaris, Madelia; 9. Brad Rach, Bertha-Hewitt; 10. Garrison Hubka, Kingsland.

GIRLS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Prior Lake; 4. (tie) Edina and Farmington; 6. Hopkins; 7. Centennial; 8. (tie) Eastview and St. Michael-Albertville; 10. Mounds View.

Individuals: 1. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 2. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 3. Megan Lee, Bloomington Jefferson; 4. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 5. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 6. Evie Malec, Minnetonka; 7. Maya Mor, Minnetonka; 8. Teegan Anderson, Wayzata; 9. (tie) Grace Migone, Wayzata, and Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Marshall; 3. Becker; 4. Alexandria; 5. Monticello; 6. Willmar; 7. Little Falls; 8. Mankato West; 9. Rocori; 10. Hibbing.

Individuals: 1. Luna Scorzelli, St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 3. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 4. Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo; 5. Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 6. Kendra Krueger, Jordan; 7. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 8. Delia Johnson, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Hailee Zimpel, Zimmerman; 10. Allyson Sample, Marshall.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. Staples-Motley; 2. Perham; 3. St. Cloud Cathedral; 4. Murray County Central/Fulda; 5. Luverne; 6. Lake City; 7. Winona Cotter; 8. Wadena-Deer Creek; 9. Rochester Lourdes; 10. Pierz.

Individuals: 1. Amanda Overgaauw, Murray County Central/Fulda; 2. Jade Rypkema, Nevis; 3. Ashley Overgaauw, Murray County Central/Fulda; 4. Jenna Debates, Luverne; 5. Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley; 6. Kaylee Walkin, Windom Area; 7. Caroline Kuehne, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle; 8. Addison Roof, Lester Prairie; 9. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 10. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter.