St. Paul
16-year-old charged with killing another teen in St. Paul
Video surveillance captured the suspected shooter "re-enacting the shooting, holding both arms out in a shooting stance," the murder charges read.
Vikings
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Dolphins prediction: Who wins and why?
A marquee matchup between star receivers Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill highlights a rare Vikings trip to Miami, where Minnesota hasn't won in 46 years.
Snow dusts Minnesota for first time in 2022 fall season
Minnesotans woke up to a coating of snow for the first time in the 2022-2023 winter season on Friday morning.
Local
Season's first measurable snowfall arrives in the Twin Cities
The mercury also hit freezing in the metro for the first time this season.
Variety
Sound Advice: Car needs another USB port? No problem
Q. The only port in my 2007 PT Cruiser is an AUX input I use with my old iPod's headphone jack. I need a USB…