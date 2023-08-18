Up to five snow or "inclement weather" days will become "e-learning" days for Edina students starting this fall — though students will not be stuck inside all day, per a new district policy.

Kindergartners, first graders and second graders will be expected to get in 45 to 90 minutes of school activities, while students in third, fourth and fifth grades are supposed to do about 90 minutes of classwork. Middle schoolers and high schoolers can expect about a half-hour of work for each missed class, with assignments due online at 5 p.m. on the snow day.

Edina administrators said they hope not all of that work will be online, in front of a screen.

Elementary school students might get one traditional snow day while teachers and principals make sure everyone has access to an online learning platform. Middle and high school students will have online days for every snow day.