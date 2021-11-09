Snow Coming - Too Early For Amounts

Flakes By Friday?

A fairly stout storm system will blow into town around midweek with rain, strong winds and eventually snow! At this point, it appears we'll be on the warmer side of the system on Wednesday and Thursday, so much of the precipitation will fall as rain. However, colder air will begin moving in late Thursday into Friday with scattered snow showers possible. The heaviest snows appear to be closer to the international border, but we could have slushy lawns closer to home by Friday. Stay tuned...

Precipitation Outlook Through AM Saturday

This stout area of low pressure will bring decent precipitation amounts through the Upper Midwest. Some of the heaviest tallies will be north and east of the Twin Cities with up to 1" of liquid possible. Keep in mind that some of this will fall as snow, especially across northern Minnesota, where temperatures will be colder.

Probability of 0.25" Liquid Falling As Snow/Ice

According to NOAA's WPC, the best chance of wintry precipitation will be across northern Minnesota. There is a 30%-50% chance of 0.25" of liquid falling as snow or ice in the far northern reaches of the state. Stay tuned...

Average First Measurable Snow At MSP

Taking a look at the last the last 30 years, the climatological average first measurable snowfall (0.1") at the MSP Airport typically happens around November 5th. Note that our earliest measurable snowfall on record was on September 24th back in 1985 and our latest was on December 3rd, 1928.

Average First 1.0" Snowfall At MSP

Taking a look at the last the last 30 years, the climatological average first 1.0" snowfall at the MSP Airport typically happens around November 21st. Note that our earliest measurable snowfall on record was on September 26th back in 1942 and our latest was on January 21st, 2005.

Drought Update For Minnesota

According to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 7% of the state is still considered to be in an extreme drought (in red across northern Minnesota), which is down from nearly 35% from 3 months ago. There has been a slight improvement in Severe Drought, which is at 29%, down from 78% 3 months ago. Nearly 56% of the state is still under a Moderate Drought, which includes much of the Twin Cities Metro.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since January 1st

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st and note that most locations are still several inches below average. The Twin Cities The metro is still nearly -5.68" below average since January 1st, which is the 49th driest January 1st - November 7th on record.

Tuesday Weather Outlook

Tuesday will be another dry and very mild day for early November. Skies will be a bit cloudy in the morning with more sunshine in the afternoon. However, skies will cloud up later in the day as our mid/late week storm system arrives with rain, snow & wind across the region.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Tuesday, shows readings starting in the upper 30s and warming into mid 50s by the afternoon. Sunny skies will be sunnier around midday before clouds move in overnight.

Weather Outlook For Tuesday

High temps across the region on Tuesday will only warm into the low/mid 50s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average for early November. Enjoy it because, clouds and rain arrive Wednesday with cooler & windier weather later in the week with rain/snow showers possible.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook shows low/mid 50s in place through midweek, which will be nearly +10F above average for early November. Temps begin cooling gradually through the week with highs only warming into the 30s this weekend, which will be nearly -5F below average.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook through the first weekend of November remains mostly dry with temps warming to above average levels once again later this week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps through 2nd full week of November shows temps gradually cooling through the week with highs by the end of the week/weekend only warming into the 30s and lower 40s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temps along the northern tier of the nation and along the East Coast. Meanwhile, folks in the Southern & Southwestern US will be warmer than average.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, wetter and more unsettled weather continues along the northern tier of the nation and into the Central US.

Snow Coming - Too Early For Amounts

By Paul Douglas

Pro-tip rant: Predicting expected snowfall down to the inch more than 48 hours before a storm isn't a forecast. It's clickbait. Buyer beware. Even though the public wants to know, the science just isn't there.

Weather models have improved, and forecasts are generally more accurate as we get closer to an event as more accurate current data "initializes" the models, giving meteorologists a better handle on storm track and the 3-D temperature/moisture profile of a storm.

Here is what I am prepared to say about our late week snow event: the MSP metro will see mostly rain, but wrap-around moisture on the backside of the storm will fall as snow, and "plowable" amounts are possible over roughly the northwestern half of Minnesota by Sunday. The metro may see a little slush on green lawns, but whatever does fall should melt next week, with a few 40s and 50s.

Cool sun gives way to a cold rain Wednesday. By the time it's cold enough aloft for snow Thursday, most of the moisture pushes into Wisconsin. Deep breaths.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Some sun, light winds. Winds: W 3-8. High: 53.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: W 3-8. Low: 37.

WEDNESDAY: Rain arrives, heavy PM hours. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 51.

THURSDAY: Showers taper, some PM sunshine. Winds: W 15-25. Wake-up: 38. High: 47.

FRIDAY: Light snow, slushy coating metro. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 33. High: 37.

SATURDAY:Flurries linger, slushy lawns. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 32. High: 39.

SUNDAY:Light snow and flurries. Brisk. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 32. High: 38.

MONDAY: Partial clearing, lighter winds. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 26. High: 35.

This Day in Weather History

November 9th

2003: Parts of west central and north central Minnesota receive anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of new snow. Canby had the most at 6 inches and Benson measured 5 inches.

1977: A foot of snow falls in Western Minnesota. I-94 is tied up.

1850: The sky darkens at Ft. Snelling due to smoke from prairie fires.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

November 9th

Average High: 45F(Record: 70F set in 1999)

Average Low: 30F (Record: 12Fset in 2017)

Record Rainfall: 1.28" set in 1970

Record Snowfall: 4.5" set in 1983

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 9th

Sunrise: 7:02am

Sunset: 4:50pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9hours & 47minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 2 minute & 34 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~6 Hour & 3 Minutes

Moon Phase for November 9th at Midnight

1.2 Days Before First Quarter Moon

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday shows well above average temperatures east of the Rockies. Meanwhile, a strong storm system will impact the Western US with clouds, rain and snow. Temps will begin cooling along the West Coast.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through midweek shows a potent storm system moving through the western half of the nation. Areas of heavy rain and mountain snow will translate into showers and thunderstorms across the Central US, which will eventually turn to snow across the International border.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, heavier rains will be possible in the Western US and especially in the Pacific Northwest. Heavier rains and also be possible in the eastern half of the nation, some of which will fall as snow along the International border.

Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential through the middle part of next week, which shows areas of snow in the high elevations in the Western US and along the northern tier of the nation.

Climate Stories

"These gorgeous, cozy textiles illustrate the horrifying realities of climate change"

"The ongoing global warming catastrophe is terrifying, but these days, we hear so much about climate change that it can be hard to wrap our minds around it. It's why Raw Color, a Dutch studio founded by Christoph Brach and Daniera ter Haar, wants to help make climate data more tangible. Its latest installation, Temperature Textiles, launched at Dutch Design Week, which coincides with the COP26 United Nations Climate Conference. Temperature Textiles' series of blankets, scarves, and socks use colors and patterns to illustrate sea level rise and how hot global temperatures will become if emissions aren't reduced. In their work, Brach and Haar specialize in using color to convey information across various disciplines, including graphic and product design. They've explored how color can be used inhealthcare settingsto influence patients, and createdcolorful masksto reflect their identities as designers. With this project, they use color to translate complex climate data into patterns that are easy to grasp."

See more from Fast Company HERE:

"October's torrential rains brought some drought relief, but California's big picture still bleak"

"When a fierce early-season storm drenched parts of Northern California last month, some experts said it was in the nick of time. Reservoir levels were critically low. Soils were parched. Fires rampaged through dry forests. Therewas general consensus among climate expertsthat not even therecord-breaking downpourwould end the two-year drought plaguing the state. There was too much of a deficit, and a single storm — even of biblical proportions — would not be able to solve it in one fell swoop. Still, climate experts expressed hopethat the atmospheric riverthat landed in late October could improve the drought in parts of Northern California, where some areas experienced rain that sank hundred-year records. But those expectations didn't extend to Southern California, which saw only modest precipitation during the storms and is projected to receive below-average rainfall this winter amid a second year ofLa Niñaweather pattern."

See more from LA Times HERE:

"Ancient Earth May Have Been Ravaged by Gigantic Rain Storms"

"In the distant past, Earth may have seen massive rain storms hundreds of miles wide, dumping more than a foot (over 30 centimeters) of rain in just a few hours. Researchers have been modeling several epochs of extreme heat on our planet – times when the surface temperature would have been around 320 Kelvin (47 Celsius) – and think that cycles of dryness would've been swiftly followed by deluges of rain. This cycle is a "new and completely unexpected atmospheric state"according to the team behind the new study. Not only can it improve our understanding of the past and future of Earth, it can also inform our observations of exoplanets outside of our Solar System. "If you were to look at a large patch of the deep tropics today, it's always raining somewhere,"says climate scientist Jacob Seeleyfrom Harvard University in Massachusetts."

See more from Science Alert HERE:

