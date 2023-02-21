More from Star Tribune
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up derailment
The agency said the company would be required to reimburse the federal government for providing cleaning services to impacted residents. Read the latest from East Palestine, Ohio, here.
St. Cloud
Minnesota passenger is killed in crash near Grand Forks; driver had revoked license
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash was one of many in blowing snow,
Wild
Live: Follow the Wild vs. Kings from Xcel Center on Gameview
The Wild wraps up its homestand by facing former teammate Kevin Fiala's squad. Tap here for play-by-play, scoring updates and results from the NHL.
Gophers
Gophers men face Maryland again after earlier 35-point loss to Terps
The Gophers hope to halt a 10-game losing streak now that they are healthier this time around.
Local
Minnesotans told to stay home ahead of record-setting snow
Gov. Tim Walz issued an emergency executive order to activate the National Guard.