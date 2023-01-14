More from Star Tribune
Snocross national competition comes to Canterbury Park in Shakopee
The Pirtek Snocross National competition came to Cantebury Park in Shakopee on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14.
Photography
Vikings host fan rally ahead of wild-card playoff game
The third-seed Vikings take on the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. It will be the second match up between the Giants and Vikings this season.
St. Paul
Photos: Contestants dazzle during 2023 Klondike Kate contest
Part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival festivities, the Klondike Kate Contest determines who will host two weekends of Cabaret performances. The new Kate is Maret Bylander.