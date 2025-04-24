Nation

'SNL' to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

''Saturday Night Live'' will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest.

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 5:10PM

NEW YORK — ''Saturday Night Live'' will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest.

NBC announced the lineup for its final three shows on Thursday, with Johansson and Bad Bunny headlining the May 17 show.

The final show has in recent years gotten lots of attention for its final edition of Weekend Update, where cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost read jokes the other wrote for them. Many of the jokes that Jost is forced to read are about Johansson, his wife.

The final bloc of three episodes will begin May 3 with ''Abbott Elementary'' creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting and Benson Boone performing.

Walton Goggins, who has had a major TV spring with roles in ''The White Lotus'' and ''The Righteous Gemstones,'' will host on May 10. Arcade Fire will make their sixth appearance as musical guest, 18 years after their first.

___

For more coverage of the 50th season of ''Saturday Night Live,'' visit: https://apnews.com/hub/saturday-night-live

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

US automakers will face easier federal rules in the race with China to develop self-driving cars

U.S. automakers developing self-driving cars will be allowed more exemptions from certain federal safety rules for testing purposes to help them compete against Chinese rivals, the Transportation Department said Thursday.

Business

Trade war and leery travelers have airlines trimming flights and withdrawing financial guidance

Nation

'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump makes an all-caps callout but will Putin hear it?