NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" will return for its new season on Saturday with all but one cast member, Beck Bennett, returning, the show said on Monday.
Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, all busy cast members whose returns were considered questionable, will all be coming back.
The show's 47th season begins Saturday with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.
The crowded stage will include 16 cast members and five featured performers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
3 great non-superhero graphic novels
"The Butchery" (story/art by Bastien Vives; Fantagraphics; $19.99, hardcover): Billed as a "poetic graphic novel [that] explores the emotional bloodbath of a romance gone awry."…
Nation
Johnny Ramone's guitar sells for more than $900,000
The guitar played by Johnny Ramone on all 15 Ramones albums and at nearly 2,000 live performances by the rock band sold at auction over the weekend for more than $900,000, the auctioneer said Monday.
Nation
'View' hosts say they had false positive COVID tests
The two co-hosts of "The View" whose COVID-19 tests derailed a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last week said Monday that their results turned out to be false positives.
Variety
'SNL' returning with all but one incumbent cast member
"Saturday Night Live" will return for its new season on Saturday with all but one cast member, Beck Bennett, returning, the show said on Monday.
Business
Man accused of using Turkish background to defraud investors
Federal regulators have brought civil charges against a Georgia man they say defrauded investors who shared his Turkish cultural and religious background.