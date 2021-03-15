Your group chat isn't safe. Nor is your unmasked frat party, your socially undistanced wedding — or your attempt to overthrow the U.S. government in a Viking helmet. They're watching you; they're reporting you; "they" might even be someone you love.

Throughout the past year, U.S. society has responded to political upheaval and biological peril by turning to an age-old tactic for keeping rule breakers in check: tattling.

From FBI tip lines to social media blasts, Americans used all available avenues to alert the proper authorities — and the global public — about who from where was doing what.

Gossip (and its more fraught cousin, informing) is as old as civilization, but perhaps never has there been so little to do and so much to tattle about. With the pandemic, new rules for safety and social engagement were crafted overnight, and because they were never mutually agreed upon — by countries, governments, neighbors, families or colleagues — snitching offered people a way to feel as if they were doing something good at the expense of anyone who seemed to be doing something wrong.

After photos emerged of Sen. Ted Cruz leaving Texas for Cancun during a catastrophic snowstorm that killed many Texans, social media went into overdrive. Reporters found his name on flight manifests, Twitter exploded with mocking hashtags including #FlyinTed, and a photo went viral of the Cruz family poodle Snowflake staring forlornly out the front door of their empty home.

Condemnation of the senator's harried escape was immediate and nationwide. Cruz said his wife was angry that screenshots of her group chat had been leaked, and he criticized whoever was responsible for violating neighborly bonds.

Still, nobody could deny that the leaker "had the receipts" — a popular slang phrase meaning evidence of malfeasance.

A matter of trust

People always have reveled in exposing the hypocritical acts of politicians, but over the past year the cooped-up masses began regarding one another with the same wariness.

As the pandemic lockdowns were put into effect, people began sharing social media posts as evidence of their peers not distancing or to identify businesses that were failing to enforce safety measures. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti encouraged people to report businesses that violated COVID-19 safety laws, declaring, "Snitches get rewards." (Rewards were not actually offered.)

The NBA created a hotline for its players to report on each other while they were playing in their sealed quarantine bubble for the 2019-20 season. Colleges set up hotlines for students to report COVID-related complaints.

At the University of North Carolina, an account called "Where Y'all Going?" posted photos of maskless socializing among students; so did one at Santa Clara University called "Snitch SCU," and another at Cornell called "Cornell Accountability.

One of the largest instances of mass digital snitching in history took place following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, when internet users began combing through the astoundingly large amount of photo and video evidence generated by the event in order to identify those who'd stormed the Capitol.

The FBI opened up hotlines for people to send in tips; by Jan. 26, it had received more than 200,000. The event became a watershed for armchair social media sleuthing.

During the pandemic, some businesses began paying for services that track how workers are spending their time on the computer, lest they waste it on scrolling social media or online shopping.

But that's really nothing new. Our cellphones track us everywhere, and our locations are bought and sold by data brokers at incredible, intimate detail. Facial recognition software used by law enforcement trawls Instagram selfies. Facebook harvests the biometric data of its users.

The whole ecosystem, more or less, runs on snitching.