Snake slithers through Dodgers dugout during NLCS loss to Mets

By The Associated Press

October 15, 2024 at 5:14PM

LOS ANGELES — A snake slithered through the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.

The reptile appeared in the top of the fifth inning of the Dodgers' 7-3 loss to the New York Mets. It wasn't big enough to put a scare into anyone.

''I was hoping it was a rally snake and we turned a rally around right after that,'' reliever Brent Honeywell said. ''But just something to get the boys moving a little different (after) everything else.''

The snake was wrapped in a towel and removed by a member of the grounds crew.

''We've had ‘Snakes on a Plane', ‘Snakes on a Train' and the latest Hollywood hit: ‘Snake in the Dugout,''' joked Fox play-by-play commentator Joe Davis.

The visitor didn't have the impact of the San Diego Padres' rally goose that landed on the field at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

