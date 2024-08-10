The Latest
4 Hours agoJordan Chiles has been stripped of a gymnastics bronze medal, but the USOPC says it will appeal
4 Hours agoA’ja Wilson, U.S. women hold off France to win eighth straight Olympic basketball gold medal
7 Hours agoFerguson officer critically injured at protest on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown's death
13 Hours agoMan fatally shot in Becker County
16 Hours agoWhat to watch today at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Video
Snake hunters learn to wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in Everglades
Friday marked the start of the annual Florida Python Challenge, where hunters hope to grab a share of $30,000 in prizes.
01:14
Friday marked the start of the annual Florida Python Challenge, where hunters hope to grab a share of $30,000 in prizes.