Snake eyes: D-backs' $425 million investment in starting pitching hasn't gone as planned

PHOENIX — The normally budget-conscious Arizona Diamondbacks have been willing to spend big money over the past several years, taking chances on the notoriously volatile market of free agent starting pitching.
So far, it's a bet that has come up snake eyes.
Over the past 5 1/2 years, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick has committed roughly $425 million to four pitchers — Corbin Burnes, Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodríguez and Madison Bumgarner.
The combined return on that investment: A 30-48 record, 5.25 ERA, minus-0.4 WAR and two Tommy John surgeries.
Yikes.
The latest bad news came on June 1 when Burnes — who signed a $210 million, six-year deal in January — abruptly left a game against the Nationals with right elbow pain.
Now he's set to undergo Tommy John surgery and might not return to the mound until 2027.
It's a brutal blow for the D-backs, who have a 31-34 record heading into Monday night's game against the Mariners.