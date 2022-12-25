NEW YORK — Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a laptop emitting smoke on a plane Saturday evening, officials said.
The crew of JetBlue Flight 662 reported the smoking computer in the cabin after landing on a flight from Barbados around 8 p.m., WABC-TV reported.
There were 167 people on the plane who were evacuated using an emergency slide. Five people suffered minor injuries, officials said.
