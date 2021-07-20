Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada will adversely affect the air quality in northern Minnesota until Wednesday morning.

Northerly winds behind a front moving into the northern parts of the state will carry the smoke with it, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said in a news release Monday evening.

The air quality alert was issued for most of northern Minnesota including Hibbing, International Falls, Bemidji, Roseau, East Grand Forks, Leech Lake and Red Lake.

Fine particle levels will be at a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the release. The smoke will remain until Wednesday morning when southerly winds push the smoke northward out of the state.

"People more likely affected by the unhealthy air include those with breathing conditions, heart disease, high blood pressure, children, older adults and people outside during an extended amount of time or performing a physical activity outside like playing sports," the release said.

The agency recommends staying away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires, avoid backyard fires, reduce vehicle trips and postpone the use of gasoline powered lawn and garden equipment.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759