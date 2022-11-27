PHILADELPHIA — Braeden Smith had 17 points in Colgate's 92-58 win against Hartford on Sunday.
Smith also contributed seven rebounds and six assists for the Raiders (5-4). Tucker Richardson added 13 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six assists. Keegan Records shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, as did Jeff Woodward, who was 5 for 5..
The Hawks (3-6) were led in scoring by Briggs McClain, who finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Jared Kimbrough added 10 points and three blocks for Hartford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
