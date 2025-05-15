Smith-Shawver shines again with 6 strong innings as Braves beat Nationals 5-2 to win series

ATLANTA — AJ Smith-Shawver allowed only two hits and no earned runs in six strong innings, Nick Allen drove in a run with two hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Thursday.
The Braves won three of four games in the series, leaving the Nationals with eight losses in their last nine games. Washington snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-4 comeback win on Wednesday night.
Smith-Shawver (3-2) relied on his splitter for six strikeouts and gave up one unearned run. He has won his last three decisions.
C.J. Abrams had two hits, including a homer off left-hander Dylan Lee in the eighth, for Washington.
Smith-Shawver, 22, has emerged as a reliable right-hander following his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett on April 29. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 4-0 win over Cincinnati on May 5.
Trevor Williams (2-5) gave up four runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings.
Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his seventh save, a day after suffering his third blown save.
