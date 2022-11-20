NORTH EASTON, Mass. — Nasir Smith rushed for a career-high 218 yards and four touchdowns and Central Connecticut beat Stonehill 39-14 on Saturday.
Smith secured the Northeast Conference rushing crown with 1,219 yards. He's first in the NEC in yards per game with 110.8, first in rushing touchdowns with 13 and first in total TDs with 14.
Shon Mitchell was 13-of-14 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Central Connecticut (2-9, 2-5).
Ashur Carraha was intercepted two times for Stonehill (4-5, 2-5).
