KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tevin Smith had a season-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Denver snapped its 10-game road losing streak, defeating Kansas City 63-55 on Monday night.
Jordan Johnson had 17 points for Denver (7-14, 3-5 Summit League). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.
Evan Gilyard II had 16 points for the Roos (8-8, 2-3). Arkel Lamar added 13 points. Anderson Kopp had 12 points and seven rebounds.
